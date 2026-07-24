Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Get Element Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.32%.The firm had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $710.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,877 shares of the company's stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Element Solutions by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company's stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Element Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Element Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Element Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here