Elementis (LON:ELM) Issues Earnings Results

Elementis (LON:ELM - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Elementis had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

Here are the key takeaways from Elementis' conference call:

Strong H1 performance: Organic constant-currency revenue rose 4.7% to $318.2 million, adjusted operating profit increased 16.4% to $73.2 million, and margins expanded 140 basis points to 23%. Adjusted EPS rose 28.8% to $0.085.

Organic constant-currency revenue rose 4.7% to $318.2 million, adjusted operating profit increased 16.4% to $73.2 million, and margins expanded 140 basis points to 23%. Adjusted EPS rose 28.8% to $0.085. Management remains confident of meeting its full-year 2026 expectations, citing a solid Q3 order book despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Coatings led growth at 5.6%, supported by Asia, EMEA, new applications, and improved St. Louis operations.

The portfolio transformation advanced through the pharma sale, an ongoing share buyback, and the acquisition of Alchemy, which is performing well and tracking toward sustainable double-digit growth. Hectorite now represents roughly one-third of sales, with management targeting double-digit through-cycle growth and highlighting applications such as skincare and PFAS removal.

The company expects margins to moderate in the second half because of normal seasonality, with H2 margins expected to be broadly similar to last year. North American demand remains weak, while first-half operating cash flow fell to $29.8 million from $41.3 million due to working-capital investment, higher taxes, and capital spending.

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Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of ELM stock traded up GBX 5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 177.60. 3,286,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,404. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 136 and a 52 week high of GBX 184. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Elementis announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elementis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 200.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELM

Elementis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elementis this week:

About Elementis

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Group employs c.1,000 across 20 global locations. As recognised innovation leaders with deep expertise in rheology (the science of flow), and formulation solutions, we develop distinctive solutions and products to improve performance, achieve smoother production, and enhance sustainability credentials for customers across a range of industries. The Group also owns and operates the largest high-quality hectorite mine in the world.

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