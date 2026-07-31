Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 27.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 26.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Elevance Health from $331.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $440.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $375.71 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $436.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Elevance Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying and investor support are improving sentiment. The company was named a “Pick of the Week” by Smart Insider after its CEO and chairman purchased shares, while a separate analysis said investor favor is strengthening ELV’s rebound. Such purchases can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Elevance Health Pick of the Week at Smart Insider Following CEO, Chairman Share Purchases Investors’ Favour Strengthens Elevance Health’s Rebound

The company was named a “Pick of the Week” by Smart Insider after its CEO and chairman purchased shares, while a separate analysis said investor favor is strengthening ELV’s rebound. Such purchases can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth Group’s results provide a favorable industry read-through. Improved margins, a lower medical-cost ratio and raised earnings guidance at UnitedHealth suggest that health insurers may be gaining better control over medical costs, potentially supporting expectations for an Elevance turnaround. UnitedHealth Just Gave Wall Street a Clearer Turnaround Signal

Improved margins, a lower medical-cost ratio and raised earnings guidance at UnitedHealth suggest that health insurers may be gaining better control over medical costs, potentially supporting expectations for an Elevance turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings forecasts were broadly raised. Zacks increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.06, FY2027 to $28.83 and FY2028 to $32.49, above its previous forecasts and roughly consistent with or above the current-year consensus of $27.04.

Zacks increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.06, FY2027 to $28.83 and FY2028 to $32.49, above its previous forecasts and roughly consistent with or above the current-year consensus of $27.04. Neutral Sentiment: Recent trading has lagged peers. ELV underperformed competitors in the latest reported session, indicating that investors remain selective despite the broader recovery narrative. Elevance Health Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

ELV underperformed competitors in the latest reported session, indicating that investors remain selective despite the broader recovery narrative. Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings expectations were reduced. Zacks cut Q3 2026 EPS to $4.60 from $5.10 and Q4 EPS to $2.43 from $2.95, raising concerns about medical-cost pressure and near-term profitability.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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