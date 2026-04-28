e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 41,520 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $2,643,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,173,845.40. This represents a 26.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20.

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e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE ELF traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,980. The stock's 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Indy 500 Sponsorship

Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link)

Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. SEC Form 4

Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Baird PT Cut

Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and margin concerns — analysts and commentators have highlighted rising tariff-related costs and concentrated China-based production as risks that could compress gross margins in fiscal 2026, renewing investor sensitivity to any cost or supply‑chain headlines. Tariff/Cost Analysis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "inline" rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,682 shares of the company's stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 168.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 176.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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