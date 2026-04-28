e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,514,917.02 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,514,917.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 114,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,317,080.40. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.4%

ELF traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. 2,477,759 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More e.l.f. Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Indy 500 Sponsorship

Brand marketing lift — e.l.f. is sponsoring Katherine Legge’s return to the Indianapolis 500, a consumer-facing activation that supports awareness in a mainstream audience and reinforces the company’s direct-to-consumer and mass-market positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link)

Recent fundamentals remain supportive — e.l.f. delivered a strong fiscal quarter (revenue and EPS beats earlier this year) and set FY26 EPS guidance, which provides some support under the share price even as investors debate margin risks. (No external link) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. SEC Form 4

Large, concentrated insider selling on April 27 — multiple senior executives (including CEO Tarang Amin) sold blocks of shares totaling roughly 157,000 shares on that date (about $10M at the transaction price). Insider trimming at scale is spooking some investors and can signal confidence/timing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Baird PT Cut

Analyst price-target reset — Robert W. Baird lowered its price target from $115 to $90 while keeping an “Outperform” rating; the cut reduces street upside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and margin concerns — analysts and commentators have highlighted rising tariff-related costs and concentrated China-based production as risks that could compress gross margins in fiscal 2026, renewing investor sensitivity to any cost or supply‑chain headlines. Tariff/Cost Analysis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,402 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 6,082 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "inline" rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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