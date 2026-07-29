Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to announce earnings of $6.06 per share and revenue of $20.6851 billion for the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,144.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,041.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: $2.8 billion acquisition expands Lilly’s pipeline: Eli Lilly is acquiring AtaiBeckley in a deal described as a bet on psychedelic-based treatments for mental health. The transaction could diversify Lilly’s growth opportunities beyond diabetes, obesity and other GLP-1 medicines, although the products remain an emerging and higher-risk area. Eli Lilly Is Acquiring AtaiBeckley for $2.8 Billion

Eli Lilly is acquiring AtaiBeckley in a deal described as a bet on psychedelic-based treatments for mental health. The transaction could diversify Lilly’s growth opportunities beyond diabetes, obesity and other GLP-1 medicines, although the products remain an emerging and higher-risk area. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking beyond GLP-1 drugs: Lilly’s oncology products and newer medicines are expected to be important contributors when the company reports second-quarter results. A broader product portfolio may help reduce reliance on its blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes franchises. LLY’s Non-GLP-1 Portfolio Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Lilly’s oncology products and newer medicines are expected to be important contributors when the company reports second-quarter results. A broader product portfolio may help reduce reliance on its blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes franchises. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating momentum remains supportive: Lilly’s latest reported quarter featured $19.8 billion in revenue, up more than 55% year over year, and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations. Recent published price targets also remain above the current trading range, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Lilly’s latest reported quarter featured $19.8 billion in revenue, up more than 55% year over year, and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations. Recent published price targets also remain above the current trading range, indicating continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: AI and drug-discovery investments remain a long-term theme: Commentary highlighted Lilly’s use of artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and partnerships to accelerate research. These initiatives could improve productivity, but their financial impact is not yet clearly measurable.

Commentary highlighted Lilly’s use of artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and partnerships to accelerate research. These initiatives could improve productivity, but their financial impact is not yet clearly measurable. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its FY2026 earnings forecast: The firm lowered its estimate to $35.34 per share from $36.33, though the revised figure remains above the broader consensus estimate of $35.03. The reduction may temper expectations for Lilly’s earnings growth. Eli Lilly Analyst Estimate Update

The firm lowered its estimate to $35.34 per share from $36.33, though the revised figure remains above the broader consensus estimate of $35.03. The reduction may temper expectations for Lilly’s earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are risks: Lilly trades at a premium valuation after a substantial rally, while one executive recently sold 2,500 shares. The isolated sale is not necessarily a change in fundamentals, but elevated expectations leave the stock more sensitive to earnings or pipeline disappointments.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the company's stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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