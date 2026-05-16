Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,218.3333.

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A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,005.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $939.88 and its 200-day moving average is $997.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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