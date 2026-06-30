Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.5% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,190.20 and last traded at $1,199.30. 3,700,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,241,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,229.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and could help support Lilly’s large expansion plans. Article Title

The FDA selected Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and could help support Lilly’s large expansion plans. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lilly’s growth beyond GLP-1 drugs, pointing to new launches and label expansions that could broaden revenue over time. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,042.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,022.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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