Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 2.2% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,170.12 and last traded at $1,161.75. 2,751,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,215,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,136.37.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $989.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,015.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the company's stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 418,036 shares of the company's stock worth $384,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,472 shares of the company's stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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