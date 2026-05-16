Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY. In a filing disclosed on May 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on April 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORAN WEALTH IRA" account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill NYSE: CMG on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/2/2026.

on 4/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk NASDAQ: TTD on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL on 3/13/2026.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $1,005.20. 2,805,242 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,455. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $997.00. The stock has a market cap of $946.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Eli Lilly, lifting its forecast to $36.30 per share from $36.06 and above the broader consensus of $35.80, signaling continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter.

Guggenheim recently boosted Lilly’s price target by $52 after the company’s strong first-quarter results, reinforcing the view that analysts see more upside after another blowout quarter. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Article: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

Media coverage continues to highlight Lilly as one of the most watched stocks, with commentary pointing to its dominant position in the weight-loss drug market and ongoing bullish investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises.

Several reports pointed to Lilly’s expanding pipeline, including new and advancing trials in ALS, GI disease, and immuno-dermatology, which adds optionality beyond its core diabetes and obesity franchises. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Article: Is Eli Lilly Going To $1,100?

Investor sentiment also got a boost from headlines calling Lilly a potential bull-market leader and suggesting the stock could approach $1,100 if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term.

Lilly and UNICEF announced a $50 million partnership tied to the company’s 150th anniversary, which may help its ESG profile and public image, but the direct earnings impact appears limited in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own.

Some articles were mainly awareness pieces or broad market commentary rather than company-specific catalysts, so they are unlikely to be major stock drivers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary warned that the S&P 500 may be due for a correction, which could create short-term pressure on high-multiple growth stocks like Lilly if risk appetite fades.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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