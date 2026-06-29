Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1.5% - Time to Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,238.00 and last traded at $1,226.2240. Approximately 3,651,909 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,230,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,208.12.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,036.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,021.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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