Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 1.4% Higher - Time to Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,232.00 and last traded at $1,208.3670. Approximately 3,247,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,238,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,191.74.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,053.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,025.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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