Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 2.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $1,249.45 and last traded at $1,233.32. 2,855,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,223,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,200.06.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,243.22.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 from $1,300 and kept an overweight rating, signaling more upside after the stock’s strong run. Benzinga report on JPMorgan target hike

JPMorgan raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 from $1,300 and kept an overweight rating, signaling more upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Shares are also benefiting from renewed confidence in Lilly’s obesity franchise, including the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge rollout and continued enthusiasm for its weight-loss and diabetes pipeline. Quiver Quantitative article

Shares are also benefiting from renewed confidence in Lilly’s obesity franchise, including the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge rollout and continued enthusiasm for its weight-loss and diabetes pipeline. Positive Sentiment: News that rival weight-loss developer Kailera Therapeutics posted disappointing test results helped underscore Lilly’s lead in the obesity market, sending a favorable signal for LLY’s competitive position. Yahoo Finance article

News that rival weight-loss developer Kailera Therapeutics posted disappointing test results helped underscore Lilly’s lead in the obesity market, sending a favorable signal for LLY’s competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer argued the recent drug-stock pullback was a crowded-trade rotation and said the market may be underestimating Lilly’s long-term growth story, adding to bullish sentiment but not changing fundamentals directly. 247WallSt article

Commentary from Jim Cramer argued the recent drug-stock pullback was a crowded-trade rotation and said the market may be underestimating Lilly’s long-term growth story, adding to bullish sentiment but not changing fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Lilly as one of the market’s top healthcare names and a stock to watch, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Motley Fool article

Several articles highlighted Lilly as one of the market’s top healthcare names and a stock to watch, reflecting strong investor attention rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage still points to regulatory and pricing-policy risks, which remain a lingering overhang for Lilly and the broader drug sector even as the stock rallies. Insider Monkey article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,065.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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