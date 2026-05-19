Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 3% Higher - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,021.80 and last traded at $1,017.6770. 3,712,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,191,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $988.09.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly is drawing bullish attention for its leadership in the obesity and diabetes market, with several articles highlighting continued revenue momentum from Mounjaro/Zepbound and expectations that the company remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the GLP-1 boom.

Eli Lilly is drawing bullish attention for its leadership in the obesity and diabetes market, with several articles highlighting continued revenue momentum from Mounjaro/Zepbound and expectations that the company remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the GLP-1 boom. Positive Sentiment: New coverage also noted that President Trump disclosed Eli Lilly stock purchases, which may have helped sentiment by signaling high-profile confidence in the company as Medicare policy developments support broader GLP-1 coverage. Article Title

New coverage also noted that President Trump disclosed Eli Lilly stock purchases, which may have helped sentiment by signaling high-profile confidence in the company as Medicare policy developments support broader GLP-1 coverage. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a reputational boost from a report saying Eli Lilly topped prominent rankings on pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that Lilly’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the strongest in large-cap pharma. Article Title

The company also received a reputational boost from a report saying Eli Lilly topped prominent rankings on pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that Lilly’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the strongest in large-cap pharma. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, helping clarify the next steps for its KRAS pipeline and keeping investor focus on longer-term oncology upside. Article Title

Lilly announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, helping clarify the next steps for its KRAS pipeline and keeping investor focus on longer-term oncology upside. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces also framed Lilly as a top name in the “silver economy” and a long-term compounder, which supports the stock’s premium valuation but does not add a fresh near-term catalyst.

Multiple pieces also framed Lilly as a top name in the “silver economy” and a long-term compounder, which supports the stock’s premium valuation but does not add a fresh near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The main negative overhang is the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving a roughly $194 million judgment in place and keeping regulatory/compliance risk in focus. Article Title

The main negative overhang is the U.S. Supreme Court declining to hear Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving a roughly $194 million judgment in place and keeping regulatory/compliance risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is also a concern, with reports that Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy continues to lead Lilly’s rival in the developing pill market, reminding investors that obesity-drug growth may face tougher competition ahead.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,294.00 to $1,133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $940.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $999.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here