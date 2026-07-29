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Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Hold” consensus on Ellington Financial, with four hold ratings and one buy rating. The average 12-month price target is $13.875, slightly above the reported $13.55 opening price.
  • Ellington Financial exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.55 in EPS versus the $0.42 consensus estimate and revenue of $188.83 million compared with $114.09 million expected.
  • The mortgage REIT declared a monthly $0.13-per-share dividend, equivalent to an 11.5% annualized yield, while hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the stock.
  • Interested in Ellington Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.8750.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ellington Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ellington Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 42.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 72.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Ellington Financial's dividend payout ratio is 93.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 267.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial, Inc NYSE: EFC is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC's core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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