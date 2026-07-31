Embecta (EMBC) to Post Earnings on Friday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Embecta to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $254.5260 million for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.75 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Embecta had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Embecta Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $3.66 on Friday. Embecta has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

Key Stories Impacting Embecta

Here are the key news stories impacting Embecta this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kaplan Fox, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, reminded investors that August 17, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the proposed class action. The notices are primarily solicitations for affected shareholders and do not establish liability. Rosen deadline notice

Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Kaplan Fox, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, reminded investors that is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the proposed class action. The notices are primarily solicitations for affected shareholders and do not establish liability. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is investigating alleged federal securities-law violations following a lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court. The complaint alleges that Embecta misrepresented the commercial stability of its U.S. insulin pen-needle business before disclosures that indicated deterioration. If the claims advance, Embecta could face litigation costs, damages and further reputational pressure. Hagens Berman investigation

Hagens Berman said it is investigating alleged federal securities-law violations following a lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court. The complaint alleges that Embecta misrepresented the commercial stability of its U.S. insulin pen-needle business before disclosures that indicated deterioration. If the claims advance, Embecta could face litigation costs, damages and further reputational pressure. Negative Sentiment: The allegations coincide with Embecta’s recent operating weakness: quarterly revenue fell 14.4% year over year to $221.8 million, missing expectations, while adjusted EPS of $0.27 was below the $0.42 consensus estimate. The company’s FY2026 EPS guidance is $1.55–$1.75, and the stock has decreased substantially from its 52-week high, reinforcing investor concern about demand and business stability. Levi & Korsinsky investor alert

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMBC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Embecta from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Embecta from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Embecta from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Embecta from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Embecta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMBC

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Embecta by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 19,736 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 150,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Embecta by 368.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp NASDAQ: EMBC is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

Further Reading

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