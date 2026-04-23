Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.25 and traded as high as $66.66. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 951,309 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMBJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.43.

View Our Latest Report on EMBJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBJ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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