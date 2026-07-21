Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.93 and traded as high as $66.02. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares last traded at $65.91, with a volume of 694,571 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EMBJ. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.29.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBJ. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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