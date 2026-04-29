EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $796.86.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $863.79 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $374.64 and a 52-week high of $888.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $771.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $704.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 356 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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