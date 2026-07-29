Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions to announce earnings of ($0.0850) per share and revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.00 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts: Sign Up

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Down 0.2%

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $377.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.34. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sujata Tyagi Dayal sold 13,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $115,592.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,729.20. This trade represents a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 15,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $130,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,089,656.40. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,925 shares of company stock worth $543,512. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emergent Biosolutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,696,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,327,000 after buying an additional 250,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 237,153 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 145,632 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company's portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent's lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emergent Biosolutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emergent Biosolutions wasn't on the list.

While Emergent Biosolutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here