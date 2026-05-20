Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Unloaded Rep. Brian Babin

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of Enbridge Inc NYSE: ENB. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Enbridge stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Compass Diversified NYSE: CODI on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FTAI Infrastructure NASDAQ: FIP on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer NYSE: ET on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Range Resources NYSE: RRC on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI on 5/5/2026.

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Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $57.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.83%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 346.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Enbridge by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,700 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $366,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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