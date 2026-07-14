Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

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ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Encore Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Yung sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,299,905.60. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1,729.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 168.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

ECPG stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.27. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $475.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

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