Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. TD upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$99.25.

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Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$80.68. 290,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,987. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$36.91 and a 12-month high of C$98.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.88. The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

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