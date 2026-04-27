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Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Endeavour Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • National Bank Financial raised its price target on Endeavour Mining to C$115 (from C$113) and kept an outperform rating, implying about a 42.5% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts have also lifted targets—Jefferies to C$92 and TD to C$105—leaving an average analyst Buy rating and a mean price target of C$99.25.
  • Shares traded at C$80.68 on Monday (12‑month range C$36.91–C$98.71); the company has a market cap of C$19.49B, a P/E of ~29.5, and reported C$1.28 EPS on C$1.69B revenue in the most recent quarter.
  • Interested in Endeavour Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. TD upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$99.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$80.68. 290,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,987. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$36.91 and a 12-month high of C$98.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.88. The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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