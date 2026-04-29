Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Here are the key takeaways from Enel Chile's conference call:

Construction started on ~450 MW (~0.5 GW) of new BESS projects in northern Chile to boost portfolio flexibility and support the commercial strategy, with CODs expected in 3Q–4Q 2027.

Construction started on ~450 MW (~0.5 GW) of new in northern Chile to boost portfolio flexibility and support the commercial strategy, with CODs expected in 3Q–4Q 2027. Enel Generación Chile signed an LNG optimization agreement with Shell to valorize surplus gas volumes and better balance LNG and Argentine gas supply, supporting thermal operations and the battery ramp-up.

Enel Generación Chile signed an LNG optimization agreement with to valorize surplus gas volumes and better balance LNG and Argentine gas supply, supporting thermal operations and the battery ramp-up. First-quarter results showed EBITDA up 16% to $423m and FFO up 12% to $122m, while net income fell 7% to $162m largely due to higher depreciation and lower interest capitalization; management says normalized quarterly EBITDA is ~CLP 360–370m after non‑recurring items.

First-quarter results showed EBITDA up 16% to $423m and FFO up 12% to $122m, while net income fell 7% to $162m largely due to higher depreciation and lower interest capitalization; management says normalized quarterly EBITDA is ~CLP 360–370m after non‑recurring items. An extraordinary meeting approved a CLP 360 billion capital increase at Enel Distribución to strengthen the distribution unit’s balance sheet and financial flexibility, to be covered by group-level resources.

An extraordinary meeting approved a capital increase at Enel Distribución to strengthen the distribution unit’s balance sheet and financial flexibility, to be covered by group-level resources. Regulatory uncertainty persists: the VAD 2020–2024 settlement was postponed to July 2026 and VAD 2024–2028 tariff resettlement remains under review (final technical report expected mid‑2026), creating timing and cash‑flow risk for the distribution sector.

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Enel Chile Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 349,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,759. Enel Chile has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ENIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Santander lowered shares of Enel Chile to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enel Chile to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENIC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,696 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,024 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,652 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,172 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,394 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

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