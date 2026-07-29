Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $4.42. Enel Chile shares last traded at $4.3750, with a volume of 534,039 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENIC. Btg Pactual set a $5.00 price objective on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Enel Chile to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enel Chile from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENIC

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enel Chile by 872.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

Further Reading

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