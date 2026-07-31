Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 72.4% in July

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,255,409 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the June 30th total of 728,152 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 872.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,043 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 13.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Enel Chile Trading Up 4.2%

ENIC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enel Chile will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENIC. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Enel Chile to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Enel Chile to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enel Chile from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Btg Pactual set a $5.00 price target on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENIC

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

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