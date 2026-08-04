Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $734.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Energizer updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 3.600-3.600 EPS.

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Energizer Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ENR opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,785,000. This represents a 0.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 538,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Energizer by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Energizer by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,020 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Energizer by 268.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,947 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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