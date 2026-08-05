Energizer Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Energizer NYSE: ENR said it delivered organic growth across its batteries and lights and auto care businesses in its fiscal third quarter, while sustaining margin recovery achieved since the start of the year. However, the company lowered its expectations for second-half organic growth as consumer caution weighed on the battery category.

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President and Chief Executive Officer Mark LaVigne said Energizer now expects organic growth in the second half to range from flat to up 1%, compared with its prior expectation of about 4% growth. The revision reflects softer battery-category demand rather than a change in the company’s view of its own competitive performance, he said.

“Since then, consumers have remained more cautious than we anticipated, and the battery category trends have softened by roughly 200 to 300 basis points relative to those expectations,” LaVigne said. He added that Energizer continues to gain share, expand distribution, introduce innovation and outperform the broader category.

Consumer Value-Seeking Pressures Category Demand

Management characterized the demand weakness as a near-term consumer-driven issue rather than a structural change in the battery market. Consumers are shopping across channels and pack sizes, managing their basket spending more carefully and seeking value, LaVigne said.

In the U.S., Energizer’s value sales rose 1.8% and volume increased 5%, according to LaVigne, while the overall category declined. He said the company also gained both volume and value share globally.

Chief Financial Officer John Drabik said the battery category’s underlying fundamentals remain intact, citing healthy device ownership, usage and battery replacement frequency. He also said devices may require more power than in the past, potentially increasing replacement frequency.

“There’s nothing structural going on,” Drabik said in response to a question about whether battery-free technologies or other shifts were affecting the category. “What you are seeing play out in the scanner data numbers is simply a reflection of consumer caution, value-seeking behavior, and the dynamic nature with which they shop.”

Management said category pressure accelerated somewhat as the third quarter progressed. The company does not expect a meaningful rebound through the remainder of fiscal 2026, which contributed to its revised outlook.

Pricing and Retailer Inventories

Energizer said promotional activity and some volume erosion affected the third quarter. LaVigne said pricing represented a headwind in the period but is expected to be neutral to slightly positive in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The company said it does not intend to pursue market share through uneconomic promotional spending. Instead, management pointed to distribution gains, brand strength, innovation and its portfolio across premium and value offerings as factors helping it compete with value-focused consumers.

LaVigne also addressed retailer inventory levels, noting that Energizer dealt with inventory destocking during the first half of the fiscal year. He said the company does not expect additional retailer inventory reductions to become a meaningful headwind and that the effect is embedded in its revised outlook.

Drabik said holiday shipment timing and related pacing were also incorporated into the company’s updated forecast. Energizer expects combined organic growth for the third and fourth quarters to be flat to up 1%.

Margin Recovery and Cash Flow Focus

Despite the lower top-line outlook, Energizer maintained its expectation for improved profitability and cash generation. LaVigne said gross margin has improved by more than 430 basis points from first-quarter levels and is expected to exceed 40% in the fourth quarter.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 25% at the midpoint of its fourth-quarter outlook, according to LaVigne. Drabik described expected fourth-quarter gross margin in the low 40% range as a “clean” number, noting it would not include IEEPA credits that affected prior periods.

Management attributed margin improvement to cost-reduction efforts, supply-chain optimization, productivity initiatives and Project Momentum, a program intended to improve operational flexibility and streamline the company’s cost structure.

Looking ahead, LaVigne said Project Momentum-related cash costs, including facility exits and severance, should decline significantly after fiscal 2026. He also said capital expenditures associated with digital and supply-chain transformation are expected to fall, with the company targeting a run-rate capital expenditure level of about 1% of net sales, or $30 million.

Energizer has collected about $11 million of IEEPA tariff recoveries and expects the remaining $53 million it has booked to provide an additional source of cash generation through the end of fiscal 2026 and into fiscal 2027. Management said it expects strong free cash flow and meaningful debt reduction as it completes the current fiscal year.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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