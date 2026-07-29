Energy Recovery (ERII) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $18.3570 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Energy Recovery stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $428.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energy Recovery from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Freedom Capital cut Energy Recovery from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Recovery

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Pamela L. Tondreau purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,599.08. This trade represents a 115.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin R. Sabol acquired 11,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $99,278.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 55,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,358.48. This trade represents a 25.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc NASDAQ: ERII is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company's core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

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