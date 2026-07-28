Energy Transfer (ET) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3775 per share and revenue of $27.7120 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 436.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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