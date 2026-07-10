Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 8.2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.4350. 1,278,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,494,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Energy Vault from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Energy Vault from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRGV

Energy Vault Trading Down 7.9%

The firm has a market cap of $614.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.72 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 171.09% and a negative net margin of 52.97%. Analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Vault news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,021,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,168,968.48. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 349.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 517,528 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 306,907.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 463,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 463,431 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

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