Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading Down 6.5% - What's Next?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.0950. Approximately 108,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 421,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 9.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock's 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,210 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the company's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 25,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enerpac Tool Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enerpac Tool Group wasn't on the list.

While Enerpac Tool Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here