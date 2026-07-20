Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

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ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enersys

Institutional Trading of Enersys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enersys by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enersys by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,963,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enersys Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $196.55 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enersys has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $244.30. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enersys's payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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