Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.0 million-$955.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.4 million.

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Enersys Stock Performance

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $200.22 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Report on Enersys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enersys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Enersys by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enersys by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enersys by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enersys by 391.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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