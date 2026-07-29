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enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on enGene, with two sell, eight hold, and four buy recommendations. The average 12-month price target is $11.05, though several firms recently cut their targets sharply.
  • enGene shares opened at $1.76, near their 52-week low of $1.40 and well below the 52-week high of $12.25. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share, which was better than the $0.48 loss analysts expected.
  • Institutional investors own 64.16% of the stock, with major funds including Perceptive Advisors and Cormorant Asset Management increasing their positions. enGene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines, led by its EG-70 candidate for bladder cancer.
  • Five stocks we like better than enGene.

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.0455.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENGN. Piper Sandler lowered enGene from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered enGene from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of enGene from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENGN

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.28. enGene has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that enGene will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in enGene by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,869,076 shares of the company's stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,840 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $30,126,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth $17,110,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 7,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company's stock.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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