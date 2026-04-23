Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.5714.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHAB shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $13.80 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $13.80 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Enhabit from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Enhabit to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $13.80 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Enhabit in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Enhabit alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.61 and a beta of 1.45. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.56 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Diane Jolley sold 2,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $38,068.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,150.49. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Enhabit by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enhabit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 144,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Enhabit by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enhabit by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enhabit by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc NYSE: EHAB is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enhabit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enhabit wasn't on the list.

While Enhabit currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here