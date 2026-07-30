ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,189,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session's volume of 470,226 shares.The stock last traded at $55.1650 and had previously closed at $53.81.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

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Key ENI News

Here are the key news stories impacting ENI this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank cut ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth $440,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 8.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 36.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $6,586,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ENI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company's stock.

ENI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI Company Profile

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

Further Reading

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