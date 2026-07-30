ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,189,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session's volume of 470,226 shares.The stock last traded at $55.1650 and had previously closed at $53.81.
The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%.
Key ENI News
Here are the key news stories impacting ENI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Higher profit and expanded buyback: Eni reported second-quarter EPS of $1.76, ahead of the $1.74 consensus estimate. First-half net profit rose 43% to €3.635 billion, prompting the company to raise its full-year share-repurchase program to €3.4 billion from €2.8 billion. Eni also increased its cash distribution to shareholders. Eni ups share buyback on better than expected Q2 net profit
- Positive Sentiment: Supportive operating environment: Second-quarter production growth coincided with higher oil and gas prices, partly driven by Middle East conflict-related supply concerns. The improved pricing environment helped Eni raise its buyback commitment again. Eni Hikes Share Buyback Again After Conflict Gives Earnings Boost
- Positive Sentiment: New project and contract activity: Eni is negotiating new Venezuelan oil and gas contracts and expects rapid development of the Junin 5 oilfield if investment resumes. Separately, contractor Saipem secured more than $3 billion in Eni-related deals during July, indicating a sizable pipeline of development work. Eni eyes fast development for Venezuela's oilfield Junin 5 Saipem Bags Over $3B Worth of Eni Deals in July
- Positive Sentiment: Production recovery: Eni resumed production at Libyan fields following a disruption caused by an attack involving protesters, reducing a near-term operational concern. Eni resumes production in Libyan fields
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $25.87 billion fell short of the $27.85 billion analyst forecast, although the EPS beat and stronger net profit appear to have dominated investor reaction. Eni’s earnings call provided additional detail on its outlook and capital-allocation plans. Eni Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to $5.62 from $5.65 and its FY2027 estimate to $5.35 from $5.38, maintaining a “Hold” rating. The modest reductions suggest some caution about future earnings growth.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank cut ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on E
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth $440,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 8.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 36.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $6,586,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ENI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company's stock.
ENI Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
ENI Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.
Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.
Further Reading
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