ENI (NYSE:E) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.23, but opened at $53.58. ENI shares last traded at $53.7590, with a volume of 52,199 shares.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. ENI had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.37%.

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Key Headlines Impacting ENI

Here are the key news stories impacting ENI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Eni reported earnings per share of $1.76, exceeding the $1.66 consensus estimate. The result provides evidence of resilient operating performance despite a challenging energy environment. Eni quarterly earnings press release

Eni reported earnings per share of $1.76, exceeding the $1.66 consensus estimate. The result provides evidence of resilient operating performance despite a challenging energy environment. Positive Sentiment: Buyback increased to €3.4 billion: Eni raised its full-year share-repurchase authorization from €2.8 billion after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter net profit. The increase should support per-share value and signals management confidence in cash generation. Reuters buyback article

Eni raised its full-year share-repurchase authorization from €2.8 billion after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter net profit. The increase should support per-share value and signals management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Long-term gas growth advanced: Eni and TotalEnergies approved development of Cyprus’s Cronos gas field, targeting a 2028 start and future LNG supplies to Europe. The project strengthens Eni’s production pipeline and exposure to European energy-security demand. Reuters Cyprus gas field article

Eni and TotalEnergies approved development of Cyprus’s Cronos gas field, targeting a 2028 start and future LNG supplies to Europe. The project strengthens Eni’s production pipeline and exposure to European energy-security demand. Positive Sentiment: Operational developments remain supportive: Production reportedly resumed at Libyan fields after a disruption, while Eni awarded major subsea contracts linked to the Baleine Phase 3 project. These developments support production continuity and future output, although they also highlight geopolitical and execution risks. Libya production article

Production reportedly resumed at Libyan fields after a disruption, while Eni awarded major subsea contracts linked to the Baleine Phase 3 project. These developments support production continuity and future output, although they also highlight geopolitical and execution risks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target information is mixed: A separate report cited a $42.30 consensus price target, though the figure may not reflect the latest earnings and buyback news. Investors should treat it cautiously alongside current market pricing and updated research.

A separate report cited a $42.30 consensus price target, though the figure may not reflect the latest earnings and buyback news. Investors should treat it cautiously alongside current market pricing and updated research. Negative Sentiment: Some forward earnings estimates were trimmed: Erste Group lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $5.62 from $5.65 and its FY2027 forecast to $5.35 from $5.38, maintaining a “Hold” rating. The small reductions suggest limited near-term earnings upside expectations. Eni analyst estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on E. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,279,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $124,411,000 after purchasing an additional 165,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ENI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,019,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $114,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,688 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $63,334,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ENI by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company's stock.

ENI Stock Up 6.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI Company Profile

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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