Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

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A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research lowered ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on E

ENI Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of E opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ENI has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.22 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,334,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,279,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $124,411,000 after purchasing an additional 165,454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 306,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 160,324 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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