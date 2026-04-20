Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.87, but opened at $85.22. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $84.8640, with a volume of 50,740 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $65.00 target price on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.67.

View Our Latest Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.69%.The firm had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,722,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,837,000 after acquiring an additional 103,430 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,837,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,965,000 after acquiring an additional 252,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 465.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 90,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,800,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 61.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

Further Reading

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