Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.3872) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Enliven Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,723.16. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $316,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,282.56. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,676. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ELVN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

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