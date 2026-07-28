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Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 6,018 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Enliven Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Enliven Therapeutics CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares at an average price of $52.64, generating $316,787.52. The Rule 10b5-1 transaction reduced his direct holdings by 11.56% to 46,054 shares.
  • ELVN shares traded at $53.10, near their 12-month high of $55.79, with the company valued at approximately $3.23 billion. Enliven recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting a loss of $0.38 per share versus the expected $0.44 loss.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $70.50; institutional investors own 95.08% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $316,787.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,282.56. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 17th, Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $263,588.40.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 287,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,692,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,513,680 shares of the company's stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 418,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,014 shares of the company's stock worth $52,260,000 after buying an additional 142,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,862 shares of the company's stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 87,725 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JonesTrading increased their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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