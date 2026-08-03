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Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Ennis logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Ennis from “hold” to “buy,” while Weiss Ratings separately downgraded the stock from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+).” MarketBeat’s average analyst rating remains “Hold.”
  • Ennis shares opened at $21.82, near their 52-week high of $22.36; the company has a $551.93 million market capitalization and a P/E ratio of 13.06.
  • Ennis reported quarterly EPS of $0.39, matching estimates, and revenue of $98.61 million, slightly exceeding projections. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Ennis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on EBF

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.82 on Monday. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $551.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 10.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1,037.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ennis by 56.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company's stock.

About Ennis

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc NYSE: EBF is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis's core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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