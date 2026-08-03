Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ennis (NYSE:EBF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Ennis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Report on EBF

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $21.82 on Monday. Ennis has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $551.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 10.84%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1,037.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ennis by 56.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company's stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc NYSE: EBF is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis's core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

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