Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Enova International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,576,847.50. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Fisher sold 7,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $1,067,807.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 326,444 shares in the company, valued at $48,800,113.56. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,211 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Enova International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 19,902 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.32. Enova International has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $176.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.52 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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