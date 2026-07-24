Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.6667.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENVA. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Enova International from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

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Enova International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enova International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations on both profit and revenue. Enova reported adjusted EPS of $4.31 versus the $3.99 consensus, while revenue of $928.9 million also topped estimates. Enova Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Enova reported adjusted EPS of $4.31 versus the $3.99 consensus, while revenue of $928.9 million also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth remained strong across the business. Originations rose 27% year over year, total revenue increased 22%, and adjusted EPS climbed 33% from a year ago. Enova Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Originations rose 27% year over year, total revenue increased 22%, and adjusted EPS climbed 33% from a year ago. Positive Sentiment: Credit quality appears to be improving. Management said consolidated net charge-offs declined, while consumer spending stayed resilient and small-business confidence improved, supporting lending growth. PYMNTS article

Management said consolidated net charge-offs declined, while consumer spending stayed resilient and small-business confidence improved, supporting lending growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was reinforced by multiple earnings headlines. Several reports highlighted that Enova’s results topped estimates, which helps explain the stock’s upward reaction around the release. Zacks earnings report

Several reports highlighted that Enova’s results topped estimates, which helps explain the stock’s upward reaction around the release. Neutral Sentiment: Conference-call and transcript coverage added detail, but no new catalyst. The transcript and call coverage mainly repeated the strong quarter and management commentary without changing the core investment case. Earnings Call Transcript

The transcript and call coverage mainly repeated the strong quarter and management commentary without changing the core investment case. Negative Sentiment: Shares may be giving back some gains after the earnings-driven spike. Despite the beat, the stock has been under some pressure intraday, suggesting investors may be locking in profits after a strong run.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $4,027,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,339.73. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $6,580,593.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 306,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,997,678.20. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,882 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,389. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $218.67 on Friday. Enova International has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $246.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $928.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.61 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business's revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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