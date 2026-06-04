Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVA. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

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Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $1,034,844.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,416,339.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $21,576,847.50. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,326 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,095,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 2,933.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 134,393 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,224 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,211 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $159.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $156.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.26. Enova International has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $176.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $854.52 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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