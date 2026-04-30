Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $1,378,026.00 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) CEO Steven Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,378,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,576,847.50. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $169.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 178,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,554. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $176.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.52 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enova International by 2,933.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 134,393 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,362 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Enova International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enova International

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

Further Reading

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