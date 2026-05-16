Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6364.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enovix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Enovix from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company's stock.

Key Enovix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enovix this week:

Enovix Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.34. Enovix has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 63.25% and a negative net margin of 499.64%.The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Enovix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.170--0.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation NASDAQ: ENVX develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

Further Reading

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