Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Enpro has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enpro has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enpro to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

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Enpro Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $312.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 154.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. Enpro has a 12-month low of $202.00 and a 12-month high of $390.42.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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