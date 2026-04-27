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Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Down 2.9% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Entain logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Entain were down 2.9% intraday to GBX 567 with trading volume down ~61% versus average, sitting near the 50‑day MA (GBX 571) and well below the 200‑day MA (GBX 678).
  • Analysts remain broadly positive—seven firms rate Entain a Buy with an average target of GBX 1,028 (range ~GBX 750–1,200), implying significant upside from current levels.
  • Financials show risks: market cap £3.63bn, a negative P/E (−5.44), very high debt‑to‑equity (448.61) and low liquidity ratios (current 0.52), despite strategic assets such as the 50/50 BetMGM JV.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT - Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 555 and last traded at GBX 567. 5,972,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 15,335,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 584.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 750 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,028.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENT

Entain Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 571.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 678.17.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc LSE: ENT is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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